Darjeeling unrest: CPM leader demands judicial inquiry

Biman Bose Biman Bose

Left Front Chairman and senior CPM leader Biman Bose on Sunday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Darjeeling violence to book the culprits responsible for the situation. Addressing the media, he said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently announced that there will be a judicial inquiry into the communal violence in Basirhat. It is a good decision and we welcome it. On the other hand, Darjeeling hills are once again getting embroiled in another round of political unrest. People were also killed in Darjeeling at the hands of either state police or central force. We think there is a need to have a judicial inquiry into the Darjeeling violence to find out why such a situation erupted and who were responsible for it.”

On communal violence in Basirhat, North 24 Parganas, Bose condemned the government’s decision to not allow opposition parties to visit the violence-hit areas. He also slammed the state government for a “delay” in taking action. “The government did not allow Opposition parties from visiting the violence-hit areas in Basirhat not only to prevent us from talking to the people, but also to prevent us from seeing the reality of how locals were against the ruling party. Local MPs and MLAs in the area were forced to flee their house as locals were fed up with them,” he said.

Meanwhile, all Left parties will take out a rally on July 12 in Kolkata to demand restoration of peace and communal harmony in Basirhat areas. “We urge the people of the state not to fall prey to any provocation. Do not respond to any rumour. Maintain peace and communal harmony in respective areas,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App