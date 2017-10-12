Darjeeling unrest: CM Banerjee blames Centre for violence in Hills, says ‘don’t react to rumours’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again held the central government responsible for the unrest in Darjeeling and reiterated that her government would not allow anyone to destroy the peaceful environment in the state through provocations.

Addressing a public meeting in Jhargram, Mamata also appealed to the people of Jhargram to protect the Jangalmahal (former Maoist stronghold) and foil attempts to create unrest there. “The situation in Darjeeling was peaceful and it turned serious following instigation by Delhi. The instigation destroyed the peace there. But peace has returned to the hills. Today, I will appeal to the people not to react to any rumour. It is your duty to protect the peace of Jangalmahal and foil attempts to create unrest there,” the chief minister said.

Without taking the name of the BJP, the chief minister said that a certain political party was playing divisive politics in a bid to create divisions among people. “A new political party with saffron flags has evolved in the country. They are trying to create a division between Hindus and Muslims, Sikhs and Christians. Dalits are being persecuted. The land of tribal people has been forcefully taken away in Jharkhand. We have protested against such incidents,” she said.

Giving reference to the incident of a Dalit being beaten up in Gujarat for attending a dandiya function, Mamata said such incidents of violence against Dailts were unheard of in Bengal. “A Dalit was lynched after he attended a Dandiya event in Gujarat. These incidents take place in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and also in some parts of Bihar. But here we protect the minorities, the Dalits and the downtrodden. We respect all religions. Everyone lives in harmony,” she said.

Meanwhile, she announced that her government will set a university in Jhargram. “Textbooks in Ol Chiki script are available till Class X. From now on, we will allow Ol Chiki to be the medium of instruction till graduation. In the future, a university will be opened where the medium of instruction will be Ol Chiki,” she said.

