BJP to send aid to Hills, alleges TMC cadres blocking trucks at Siliguri

Announcing that it was planning to send relief materials to Darjeeling, the state BJP on Sunday alleged that Trinamool Congress cadres are blocking trucks laden with food grains at Siliguri, preventing them from reaching the affected region.

“People of Darjeeling are not getting food grains. Trinamool Congress cadres are blocking trucks carrying food grains to Darjeeling openly. Police is standing there and watching. This is inhuman, and violates human rights.

“We plan to send food grains and other edibles to the Hills soon. Our Karyakartas will get stocks of food grains… and relief materials to the Hills,” said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

Ghosh also said the BJP is sympathetic to the needs of the people living in the Darjeeling region, which has been undergoing an indefinite strike called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) for over a month.

The BJP state president also held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the situation in the Darjeeling region.

“In West Bengal, if anyone tries to protest against Mamata Banerjee, their voices are being hushed up in all ways possible. They (the people of the Hills) are agitating according to their policy and principles. Earlier, we had seen that they were provoked. Now they are agitating, and challenging Mamata Banerjee’s supremacy,” said Ghosh.

“People in the Hills are therefore not getting any food, and the chief minister is also not ready to sit for talks with them. However, the central government is in the process of communication with agitators,” the state BJP president added.

