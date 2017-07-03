GJM: Centre should open dialogue on Gorkhaland

Children take part in a rally in support of Gorkhaland at Chowkbazar in Darjeeling on Wednesday. (Express) Children take part in a rally in support of Gorkhaland at Chowkbazar in Darjeeling on Wednesday. (Express)

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Monday said the demand for a separate Gorkhaland is a political issue and not a mere law and order problem and that the Centre should begin talks with it for a solution.

“Gorkhaland is the aspiration of the people in the hills. It should be respected. The Centre should open a dialogue and take concrete steps,” GJM general secretary Roshan Giri said in Darjeeling. “The Mamata Banerjee government is dealing with it as a law and order problem. But it is not a law and order problem. It is a political problem and it should be solved politically. We believe in democratic movement. We want dialogue. Why dialogue cannot be opened? I met Union home minister and some BJP leaders,” Giri, who visited Delhi recently, said.

The hills have been on the boil since June 8 following the agitation spearheaded by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) demanding Gorkhaland. The agitation has also led to widespread violence, claiming two lives.

