Darjeeling tense but incident-free on 18th day of shutdown

The day also saw the GJM activists taking out rallies in various parts of the hills in support of their demand for a separate Gorkhaland state out of West Bengal (File Photo) The day also saw the GJM activists taking out rallies in various parts of the hills in support of their demand for a separate Gorkhaland state out of West Bengal (File Photo)

The situation in Darjeeling hills remained tense but incident-free on the 18th day of the indefinite shutdown which has crippled the normal life in the picturesque Himalayan resort and its neighbouring areas. Internet services stayed suspended for the 15th day as security forces kept a tight vigil on each and every exit and entry route to the hills.

The day also saw the GJM activists taking out rallies in various parts of the hills in support of their demand for a separate Gorkhaland state out of West Bengal. They along with the activists of other hill parties held a massive rally at Chowkbazar area.

Local TMC leaders under the leadership of J B Tamang, meanwhile, joined GJM and extended their support to the Gorkhaland demand. Darjeeling had witnessed unrest and violence on the 17th day of the shutdown yesterday as GJM supporters made an unsuccessful attempt to set ablaze a panchayat office.

Senior TMC leader and minister Gautam Deb accused the Centre for not providing “enough support” to the state government to control the situation in the hills. “We had asked for more forces to control the situation, but the Centre is not paying heed to our requests. They are busy doing politics over the ongoing unrest in the hills,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App