Darjeeling: Supreme Court lets Centre to pull out 7 CAPF companies

Supreme Court (File photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Centre to withdraw seven companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) deployed in Darjeeling and Kalimpong in West Bengal during the agitation by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM). A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said it will examine the power of the High Courts to compel the executive on the question of deployment of armed forces.

Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh said, “24 High Courts cannot start dictating to the Centre on where to deploy armed forces.”

