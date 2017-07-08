Darjeeling unrest LIVE updates: Mamata appeals for peace after toy train station torched in Sonada

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) Toy train station torched by a group of people in Sonada, Darjeeling. (Source: ANI photo) Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) Toy train station torched by a group of people in Sonada, Darjeeling. (Source: ANI photo)

The Army was called in Darjeeling after violence broke out earlier on Saturday, PTI quoted Army sources as saying, even as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appelead for peace. Hours ago, a toy train station was torched by a group of people in Sonada after an incident of shooting where the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), an outfit demanding creation of a new state called Gorkhaland in north Bengal, claimed that one of its supporters was shot dead by the police.

Spokesperson of the GNLF, Neeraj Zinpa, told the Indian Express that Tashi Bhutia (31) went out late on Friday night around 11 pm to buy medicine for his brother. However, when he did not return home after several hours, his family inquired and came to know that he lay in a pool of blood at a road junction in Sonada. The police, however, have not officially made a statement on the matter.

Here are the LIVE updates:

03.55 pm:

#Darjeeling: Two army columns have been deployed, one each in Darjeeling and Sonada, where toy train railway station was set on fire. — ANI (@ANI_news) July 8, 2017

03.45 pm: The Army had to be called out in Darjeeling as violence spread after death of a youth allegedly in police firing, confirmed Army sources, as reported by PTI

03.30 pm: In a press briefing, West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, appealed to the people of Darjeeling to not resort to violence and instead make peace

02.00 pm: Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) toy train station torched by a group of people in Sonada, Darjeeling

#WATCH: Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) Toy train station torched by a group of people in Sonada, #Darjeeling. pic.twitter.com/EkpGvdWC11 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 8, 2017

12.00 pm: GNLF claim that one of its supporters, Tashi Bhutia, was shot dead by the police

With food supply severely hit due to the indefinite strike, the GJM and various NGOs distributed food amongst the

people. Barring medicine outlets, all shops, schools, colleges remained closed. Internet services remained suspended for the 21st day.

with inputs from Agencies

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd