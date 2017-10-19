After tussle with Mamata Banerjee, MHA note to states: Central forces meant only for emergencies

The MHA’s missive came after the West Bengal government moved Calcutta High Court and got a stay on the Centre’s move to withdraw 700 CAPF personnel from Darjeeling. The MHA’s missive came after the West Bengal government moved Calcutta High Court and got a stay on the Centre’s move to withdraw 700 CAPF personnel from Darjeeling.

AFTER THE tussle with West Bengal over deployment of central forces in Darjeeling hills, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has told all states that paramilitary forces cannot substitute police and should be deployed only in emergencies.

In a communication to state governments, the MHA also asked them to set up a committee to examine requirements of central armed police forces (CAPF) by keeping in view the internal security, intelligence inputs and availability of central forces in nearby locations.

It said the central government has formulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) for deployment of CAPFs, and according to it, central forces will be able to meet more pressing commitments such as guarding borders, fighting insurgency, anti-national operations and in related situations which need immediate mobilisation of forces. “CAPFs can’t substitute the state police force, as their deployment is related to emergency crisis in states for maintaining law and order,” the communication said.

The MHA’s missive came after the West Bengal government moved Calcutta High Court and got a stay on the Centre’s move to withdraw 700 CAPF personnel from Darjeeling, where an agitation demanding a separate state is on. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and is said to have protested the move to withdraw CAPFs from Darjeeling.

In the communication, the MHA said state governments often make requests to the Centre for deployment of CAPFs even for occasions where the state should normally be in a position to take all security measures from their own resources.

