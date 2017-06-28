Darjeeling residents getting food through alternative channels

Darjeeling: A couple walks with their kid as security personnel stand guard during GJM’s strike in Darjeeling on Thursday. (PTI) Darjeeling: A couple walks with their kid as security personnel stand guard during GJM’s strike in Darjeeling on Thursday. (PTI)

People in strike-bound Darjeeling hills are getting their supplies of food and essential commodities through alternative channels, a police report on the situation in the hills said.

The report, which was prepared by a three-member panel comprising Javed Shamim, Siddhanath Gupta and Ajay Nanda, said that the items of daily need were reaching the hills through Gorubathan, Sikkim and Nepal. The panel of officers were despatched to the hills by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following renewal of unrest.

Secretariat sources quoting the report said that the GJM activists stockpiled their arms and ammunition at Gorubathan in Kalimpong district, Sukhiapokhri in Darjeeling and Bhaktapur in Nepal. However, the activists were suffering from shortage of ammunition as they needed around five lakh rounds of bullets immediately.

The report also noted that the Gorkhaland movement had become more democratic. A senior official at the CMO said that the police were currently looking for a GLA area commander Anik Rai, who is now spearheading the movemen.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App