Darjeeling protests: Home Minister Rajnath Singh appeals for peace, says dialogue can resolve issues

A day after three activists of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha were killed in protests over a separate state for the Gorkhas, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday appealed for calm in the hilly region. Appealing for peace, Singh said, “In a democracy like India resorting to violence would never help in finding a solution.”

While maintaining that violence would not serve any purpose, he added, “Every issue can be resolved through mutual dialogue.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today morning appraised him of the situation in Darjeeling, reported news agency ANI.

On Saturday, police and Gorkhaland supporters clashed with each other at various places in the Hills. Several vehicles were torched as police cracked down on protesters, firing tear gas shells and resorting to lathicharge.

Mamata Banerjee, responding to the violent turn of events, said on Saturday, “Bangla ke bhaag hote debo na (I will not let Bengal be divided)… In Darjeeling, police officers are being beaten up and so are reporters.”

Earlier, Rajnath Singh had spoken to Banerjee to take stock of the situation and discussed deployment of central forces and possible mediation by the Centre.

