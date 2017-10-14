Mamata Banerjee hails slain cop Amitabha Malik as good, courageous officer

Special Coverage
The chief minister expressed shock at the untimely demise of Malik and said her government will always stand beside the bereaved family and extend all cooperation.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published:October 14, 2017 10:09 pm
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today recalled meeting the slain Sub-Inspector Amitabha Malik in Darjeeling and hailed the cop as a “good and courageous officer”. Malik was killed and four other policemen were seriously injured when Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters, owing allegiance to its chief Bimal Gurung, allegedly fired at a police team in a forest area near Darjeeling yesterday.

The chief minister expressed shock at the untimely demise of Malik and said her government will always stand beside the bereaved family and extend all cooperation. “I met him in Darjeeling. He was a very good and courageous officer,” she said.

State secretariat sources said that the DGP Surajit Kar Purokayastha would visit Darjeeling next week.

