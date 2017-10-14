Mamata Banerjee hails slain cop Amitabha Malik as good, courageous officer

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Source: Express Archive) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Source: Express Archive)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today recalled meeting the slain Sub-Inspector Amitabha Malik in Darjeeling and hailed the cop as a “good and courageous officer”. Malik was killed and four other policemen were seriously injured when Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters, owing allegiance to its chief Bimal Gurung, allegedly fired at a police team in a forest area near Darjeeling yesterday.

The chief minister expressed shock at the untimely demise of Malik and said her government will always stand beside the bereaved family and extend all cooperation. “I met him in Darjeeling. He was a very good and courageous officer,” she said.

State secretariat sources said that the DGP Surajit Kar Purokayastha would visit Darjeeling next week.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App