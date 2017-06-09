Darjeeling incident is abhorrent, can’t be described in words: Mamata Banerjee

Darjeeling : Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters during their protest in Darjeeling on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI6_8_2017_000249B) Darjeeling : Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters during their protest in Darjeeling on Thursday. PTI Photo (PTI6_8_2017_000249B)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday strongly criticised the violence in Darjeeling saying the incident ‘is so abhorrent that it cannot be described in words’. The CM said that the situation currently in Darjeeling has been brought under control.

Protesting in strong words, the CM said that a person who is devoid of good ideas would protest during such times. She said, “One can only stage such protests during this time if one is bereft of good ideas.”

The state government called out the Army in Darjeeling on Thursday after the GJM protest against the “forced imposition of Bengali language’’ in state schools turned violent with police vehicles being torched and policemen attacked. Banerjee described the 12-hour-long strike called by the GJM as “illegal”, stating that the government will take stern action against those participating in it.

Speaking on the tourism sector, CM said that tourism has been the mainstay for the people of Darjeeling, without which there would be no income for the people. Taking a jibe at the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters, who burnt vehicles on Thursday, she further added that without vehicles no trade or tourism can happen in the town. She said, “Tourism is the mainstay here, without tourism, there would be no income for people, without vehicles, no trade or tourism can happen.”

