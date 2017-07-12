Darjeeling unrest: City stays ‘incident-free’ on 28th day of strike

In an all-party meeting in Mirik yesterday, it was decided to continue with the indefinite strike and start an indefinite hunger strike to press the demand for ‘Gorkhaland’ from July 15. (File Photo) In an all-party meeting in Mirik yesterday, it was decided to continue with the indefinite strike and start an indefinite hunger strike to press the demand for ‘Gorkhaland’ from July 15. (File Photo)

Darjeeling was incident-free today as the indefinite strike for a separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 28th day. Police and security forces patrolled the streets of the hills and kept a tight vigil at entry and exit points. Internet service remained suspended for the 25th day. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) will hold rallies in various parts of the hills later in the day, party sources said.

An Army column, comprising around 50 personnel, was deployed in Kalimpong on Monday night, defence sources said. Two columns of the Army have already been positioned in Darjeeling and Sonada on Saturday after large-scale violence and arson took place in those areas.

In an all-party meeting in Mirik yesterday, it was decided to continue with the indefinite strike and start an indefinite hunger strike to press the demand for ‘Gorkhaland’ from July 15.

