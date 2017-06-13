Darjeeling bandh: Gorkhaland supporters throw stones at police, chased away

Paramilitary force patrols the city during the bandh called by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. (Representational photo source: ANI photo) Paramilitary force patrols the city during the bandh called by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. (Representational photo source: ANI photo)

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters, who are on an indefinite bandh in support of a separate Gorkhaland, Tuesday pelted stones at the police as they tried to stop them from enforcing their bandh in Darjeeling . The bandh entered its second day on Tuesday. Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and women police personnel have been deployed in the hill region to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. Police personnel have been posted outside Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) offices in Darjeeling.

“The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters pelted stones at police forces in various parts of Darjeeling as they were

stopped by the forces from enforcing shutdown in government offices. After we chased them, they ran away,” PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

The incident took place around 10 am when a procession of GJM supporters, who are also protesting against the imposition of the Bengali language in schools, marched to government offices in Chowkbazar area in an attempt to enforce the bandh.

The GJM members accused the police of resorting to unprovoked lathicharge. “The police resorted to unprovoked lathi charge on a peaceful rally. The more they use force against us, the more intense will be the struggle for a separate Gorkhaland state,” GJM general secretary Roshan Giri told PTI.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd