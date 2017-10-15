Mamata Banerjee should resign from the post of state Home minister: Rahul Sinha

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha on Saturday criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “mishandling” the Darjeeling situation and demanded that she should resign from the post of state Home minister. Banerjee also holds charge of the state Home department.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to handle the Darjeeling situation. It is due to her mishandling of the situation that incidents of violence are taking place. She should resign from the post of state Home minister as it is due to her mishandling of the situation so many people have died,” Sinha told reporters.

A sub-inspector was killed and four other policemen were seriously injured after alleged Gorkha Janmukti Morcha supporters, owing allegiance to its chief Bimal Gurung, fired at a police team in a forest area near Darjeeling yesterday.

