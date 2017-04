Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday hit out at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for the alleged lathicharge on a procession during Hanuman Jayanti, daring her to stop a tazia procession of the Muslims.

“I want to know if Hanuman Jayanti is not observed in India, will it be observed in Pakistan or Bangladesh?” the BJP MP from Nawada in Bihar said.

