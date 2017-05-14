Danve’s statement was misconstrued, says Chandrakant Patil on controversy

Danve had allegedly said that some farmers continued to complain despite the state government doling out sops to bail out tur growers. (Representational Image) Danve had allegedly said that some farmers continued to complain despite the state government doling out sops to bail out tur growers. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil on Sunday came out in support of state BJP president Raosaheb Danve, who is facing flak for his derogatory remarks against farmers, saying the latter’s statement was “misconstrued”. Patil is the first minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government to defend Danve openly. Danve had on Wednesday courted controversy after he allegedly passed insulting remarks against farmers for questioning the government’s stand on tur procurement. “The remarks (about farmers) made by Raosaheb Danve were misconstrued. Danve is aware of farmers woes. He never spoke anything that was against them,” said Patil in Pune.

He also took a dig at opposition which is demanding Danve’s resignation, saying, “It is the only work left for them now.”

Danve had allegedly said that some farmers continued to complain despite the state government doling out sops to bail out tur growers.

“The state government has so far procured the highest amount of tur in the history and it is going to purchase additional 1 lakh tonne; still some (referring to farmers) continue to complain,” Danve had said.

“…ajoon ek lakh tonne tur kharedi karnaar aahe taree radtaat (We are going to procure 1 lakh tonne of tur but still they are crying),” he had said in a reply to a question raised by a BJP worker in Jalna in Marathwada.

Danve has already issued an apology after the BJP drew flak for his statement.

