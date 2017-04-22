Dantewada village without mobile network awarded for going cashless

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Civil Services Day function in New Delhi on Friday. Express photo by Amit Mehra Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Civil Services Day function in New Delhi on Friday. Express photo by Amit Mehra

Palnar, a small village in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, does not enjoy mobile connectivity. But the weekly market at the village is set to go cashless, said District Collector Sourabh Kumar, after he received an award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Palnar going 100 per cent “cashless”. The Prime Minister gave away 12 awards for implementation of the government’s programmes to mark the Civil Services Day. Palnar was awarded in the category of innovation.

“In tribal culture, the haat is very crucial. Every newborn is first brought there. Making that completely cashless is our next target,” Kumar, a 2009-batch IAS officer, told The Indian Express.

Kumar said they were currently preparing a log of traders, who set shop at the haat every Friday. The work is more difficult than it sounds, he said. “Sometimes there are 90 merchants, sometimes 200. We have started the work,” he added.

When Modi asked the country to try out digital payments following the government’s demonetisation move, Kumar took on the cudgels to make Palnar cashless. After initial hiccups, more than 1,000 cashless transactions worth Rs 1,22,529 were recorded from the village till December 31, 2016.

“We had to teach villagers what cashless payments were. Not just the buyers but also the sellers. Fortunately, around 250 people already had debit cards,” he said.

Kumar said the district administration had to build the infrastructure for digital transactions from scratch. State-owned BSNL was requested to install wi-fi zones for which Essar, which is engaged in mining operations in the region, was persuaded to provide 10 Mbps optic-fibre connection for free under their corporate social responsibility funds. “Even now, phones don’t work there, but you can make internet calls,” said Kumar.

The infrastructure issue addressed, Kumar formed small teams of officials to teach villagers how to carry out digital transactions. They all had Aadhaar cards, so the new Aadhaar-enabled payment system machines were installed to authenticate payments by using fingerprints. Soon, villagers had started teaching others. They were called the “digital army”, said Kumar.

He added that point-of-sale machines were installed and 750 more Rupay cards were issued to villagers, thereby covering the entire adult population.

“There are 22 merchants, as in sellers, in the village. All of them have gone cashless,” he said.

Among the other awardees were Dungarpur district of Rajasthan, which was honoured for the Solar Urja Lamps Project, wherein tribal women were taught to make solar lamps and also to install solar streetlights.

For implementation of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, Mizoram’s Siaha district was awarded in the Northeast and Hill States category, while Banaskantha district of Gujarat was honoured under the category of other states.

The award for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana went to Gomati district of Tripura and Jalna district of Maharashtra. Solan district of Himachal Pradesh and Nizamabad district of Telangana were awarded for implementing the e-National Agriculture Market(e-NAM).

Sivasagar district of Assam and Bihar’s Nalanda district were felicitated for their performance under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana.

This year, 599 districts participated in the PM’s awards competition, as compared to 74 districts last year.

