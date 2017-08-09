Dantewada molestation case: CRPF jawan arrested, one absconding

An FIR in this case was registered by Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday and investigation is underway. (Representational Image) An FIR in this case was registered by Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday and investigation is underway. (Representational Image)

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel has been arrested while another accused is absconding for allegedly molesting school girls in Palnar village of Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district.

A warrant has been issued against the absconding CRPF personnel.Few CRPF troopers were blamed for allegedly molesting school girls during Raksha Bandhan function.When the programme concluded, few school girls were allegedly molested in the toilet of a government-run Ashram in Palnar.

An FIR in this case was registered by Chhattisgarh Police on Tuesday and investigation is underway. The CRPF has also been investigating the matter. Sundarraj P, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Baster, told ANI that the accused CRPF jawans are being interrogated.

“Strong action will be taken against those who will be found guilty, further investigation is underway.” said Sundarraj.He also said the issue is serious and guilty will be punished.

