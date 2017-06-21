Dantewada: Congress leader hacked to death

A Congress worker was hacked to death near Raipur. Representational Image. A Congress worker was hacked to death near Raipur. Representational Image.

A group of alleged Maoists ‘hacked and killed’ a Congress leader in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Senior police officials said a group of Maoists entered Channuram Mandavi’s home, dragged him out and hacked him to death. Pamphlets were found at the scene of crime, stating that he was being punished for being a police informer, police added.

Mandavi had served as the Dantewada district president of the Congress, and was currently president of the districts’ farmer wing.

