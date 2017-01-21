Dangal girl Zaira Wasim gets into Twitter spat with Union minister Vijay Goel

Sports minister Vijay Goel (left) and Dangal actor Zaira Wasim Sports minister Vijay Goel (left) and Dangal actor Zaira Wasim

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, who was recently at the centre of a controversy after her meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, was not pleased with a recent tweet by Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel.

After inaugurating the India Art Fest in the national capital on Thursday, Goel tweeted a photograph of himself before a painting in which there are two women, one in a hijab and the other in a cage. He tweeted, “This painting tells a story similar to @zairawasim, Pinjra tod kar hamari betiyaan badhne lagi hai aage (Our daughters are breaking out of cages and moving ahead). More power to our daughters!”

The tweet did not go down well with Zaira, who responded in a series of tweets, “Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction… Women in hijab are beautiful and free… Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine.”

In response, Goel said Zaira had misinterpreted his comment.

“You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged… But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too,” Goel tweeted.