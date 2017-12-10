Omar Abdullah demands action against man accused of molesting Zaira Wasim

Zaira Wasim said she was on the Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his feet on her armrest. Zaira Wasim said she was on the Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his feet on her armrest.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday demanded legal action against an unidentified man accused of “molesting” Dangal actress Zaira Wasim on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight. “The passenger should be identified to the police by @airvistara & a case filed for legal action. None of this ‘he fell at my feet so I forgive him’ rubbish!” he wrote on Twitter. The National Award winning actress was allegedly molested by a co-passenger on the Delhi-Mumbai Air Vistara flight. The actor narrated her ordeal on Instagram via live video.

Zaira said she was on the Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai when a co-passenger sitting behind her put up his feet on her armrest. “So, I was in a flight travelling from Delhi to Mumbai today and right behind me one middle-aged man who made my two-hour journey miserable. I tried to record it on phone to understand it better because the cabin lights were dimmed, I failed to get it. The lights were dimmed, so it was even worse. It continued for another five to ten minutes and then I was sure of it. He kept nudging my shoulder and continued to move his foot up and down my back and neck,” she said in the video post.

The incident drew strong ire from netizens, who voiced their support for the actress. In a statement on Twitter, the airline Vistara said it would look into the complaint, and added that it had “zero tolerance for such behaviour”.

“We @airvistara have seen the reports regarding @ZairaWasimmm experience with another customer on board our flight last night. We are carrying out detailed investigation and will support Zaira in every way required. We have zero tolerance for such behaviour”.

