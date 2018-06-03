‘Dancing uncle’ from Madhya Pradesh appointed as brand ambassador of Vidisha Municipal Corporation

The video, which was initially shared widely on messaging app WhatsApp, shows Srivastava, an electronics professor, dancing at a family function. (Source: Vijay Tonk/Facebook) The video, which was initially shared widely on messaging app WhatsApp, shows Srivastava, an electronics professor, dancing at a family function. (Source: Vijay Tonk/Facebook)

Professor Sanjeev Srivastava or the “dancing uncle” was appointed as the brand ambassador by Vidisha Municipal Corporation in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday after his dancing video went viral on social media recently.

His dance moves on a Govinda song “Aap Ke Aa Jane Se” broke the Internet in a matter of hours, receiving appreciation from a large number of social media users as well as Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta and Sandhya Menon. The six-minute song is from a 1987 movie Khudgarz and was picturised on the film’s lead actors Govinda and Neelam.

The video, which was initially shared widely on messaging app WhatsApp, shows Srivastava, an electronics professor, dancing at a family function. Following the video, people across the Internet, including a USA-based dancer, started recreating the dance moves.

“This is an unreal feeling. I can’t believe my dance video has gone viral. I thank everyone for the love and support. I have been dancing since 1982 and my idol is Govinda Ji. Now I hope to get more opportunities,” ANI quoted Srivastava as saying.

In another video, which surfaced later, Professor Srivastava was seen shaking a leg on another Govinda song, Soni De Nakhre from the movie Partner.

