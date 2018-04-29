Supreme court’s SC/ST Act ruling: Dalits, tribals organisations plan big rally on May 1

Dalits, tribals plan big rally on May 1 against the Supreme Court’s order on the Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Dalits, tribals plan big rally on May 1 against the Supreme Court’s order on the Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In a demonstration expected to be bigger, and more organised, than the Bharat bandh held on April 2, Dalit and Adivasi organisations from across the country plan to take to the streets on May 1 against the Supreme Court’s order on the Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The ‘National Coalition for Strengthening POA Act and its Implementation’, a collective of over 500 Dalit and Adivasi groups, has given the call for holding peaceful demonstrations on May Day. “…this day is celebrated globally for realisation of the rights of working class. In India, most of the working class belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes community,” read a statement issued by the Coalition.

The day will now be observed as “National Resistance Day against the Supreme Court Judgment on SCs and STs (PoA) Act 1989”. Leaders and members of organisations that are part of the Coalition, SCs and STs employees’ associations, trade unions, and human rights and women’s organisations have been asked to “come forward to condemn this”.

Among 12 demands, the group has asked the government to ensure that original provisions of the Atrocities Act are restored. They have demanded that Atrocities Act, 1989, and its amended 2015 version are included in the Ninth Schedule so that it may get some immunity from judicial review. Another demand is that all Dalit activists arrested during the Bharat Bandh should be released immediately and action should be taken against those who opened fire at the protesters.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App