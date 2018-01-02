Dalits protest in Mumbai and Pune, CM Fadnavis orders probe

Groups stall train services at Chembur station on Tuesday (Express Photo) Groups stall train services at Chembur station on Tuesday (Express Photo)

A day after a 28-year-old was killed and several injured in clashes that broke out in Bhima-Koregaon and other villages near Pune on the 200th anniversary of the battle between British forces, including Mahars, and the Peshwas, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a judicial probe into the incident. The probe was announced as Dalit groups protested in Mumbai, Pune and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday over the incident in which groups carrying saffron flags allegedly attacked Dalits headed to the British-built memorial to those who died in the battle of 1818.

As protesters pelted stones at vehicles and stalled traffic on one of Mumbai’s arterial highways, Fadnavis said, “The Bhima-Koregaon incident will be probed by a sitting judge. All aspects related to the incident that led to the conflict would be looked into in detail.” Dalit groups, however, rejected the announcement and called for a statewide bandh on Wednesday. Bharatiya Republican Party Bahujan Mahasangh president Prakash Ambedkar alleged that Hindutva outfits were behind the clashes on Monday. Also Read: BJP-RSS wants Dalits to stay at bottom, says Rahul Gandhi

Stressing that the clashes were not between Marathas and Dalits, Ambedkar said, “If there was any tension between Maratha and Dalits, the event at Bhima Koregaon could not have been held. The Sambhaji Brigade, a Maratha outfit, was among those who organised the event at Bhima Koregaon.”

Fadnavis said that a CID probe will also be undertaken into the death of the youth, identified as Rahul Phatangale from the Maratha community, with the government offering compensation of Rs 10 lakh to his family. Phatangale’s last rites were performed under heavy police deployment, with Minister of State for home Deepak Kesarkar visiting the area and took stock of the situation.

The Chief Minister also said that the government would also probe if incident was a deliberate attempt to foment caste conflict and violence in the state.

Monday marked the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon in which 800 British troops held off a 30,000-strong Maratha army led by Peshwa Baji Rao II. The British forces included the second battalion of the first regiment of the Bombay Native Infantry, which included soldiers from the Mahar community. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s visit to Bhima Koregaon has led to the memorial site being called Shaurya Bhoomi by Dalit activists. “Every year, about 15,000 people assemble at the memorial. But this year the crowd was 3.5 lakh strong. Six battalions of police force were deployed, four of them placed at strategic points. As a result, despite attempts to trigger violence and riots, it was immediately curbed and major incident averted,” said Fadnavis.

State-owned buses bore the brunt of the Dalit protestors’ ire with 11 buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and the Pune Municipal Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) damaged in Pune and on the ouskirts.

In Mumbai, protesters targetted buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking. According to the BEST, 20 buses were damaged in the last two days with protesters breaking their glass, damaging driver cabins or puncturing tyres.

In Mumbai’s Chembur, protesters kept parts of the Eastern Express Highway closed to traffic until late in the evening. While attempting to stop the violence, 35-year-old police constable Deepak Khedekar sustained a tear in his cornea when a glass shard pierced his eye. He underwent surgery in a suburban private hospital, but doctors said he may lose vision partly or entirely, and may need a cornea transplant. Through Tuesday, Dalit men, women and children gathered in various parts of Chembur and around, demanding action against those behind the attack in Bhima-Koregaon. Around 11.30 am, protestors stopped a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound suburban local train at Chembur station by gathering on the railway tracks and shouting slogans.

“We have been going to Bhima Koregaon for years. Men shouting slogans of ‘Jai Bhawani-Jai Shivaji’ attacked and torched our vehicles, and pelted stones from buildings. The police were mere bystanders. It was a pre-planned conspiracy… shops in the area were already closed before the stone-pelting began,” said Raju Jeth, one of the protesters at the Chembur railway station.

Even as the Government Railway Police called for extra forces, protesters allowed the train to resume after 20 minutes.

Protesters also tried to stage rail rokos elsewhere, including at Govandi. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Government Railway Police) Samadhan Pawar said, “There was a rail roko on the harbour line of Central Railway between 1.30 pm – 4 pm. There was a staff of over 60 people deployed comprising GRP, Railway Protection Force and Riot Control Police who convinced protestors to get off the tracks.” The Central Railway confirmed that harbour line trains were stalled between Kurla and Mankhurd stations during those three hours.

Back in Chembur, protesters said there was a call to gather inside the Ambedkar Garden, messages were shared on Whatsapp, but police stopped them at Chembur Naka, which remained tense throughout the day. Shops and other establishments excluding medical stores were forced to pull their shutters down.

Around 1 pm in Chembur Naka, protestors including women stopped traffic on the Sion-Panvel Highway in both directions for a few hours. Vehicles entering and exiting the city, including State Transport buses, remained stranded. Traffic personnel began to divert traffic through a parallel rote after 3 pm. There were also incidents of stone pelting on vehicles including BEST buses.

Near the Amar Mahal junction in Chembur, around 2 pm, approximately 150 protestors, mainly women and children, gathered on the Eastern Express Highway and refused to let vehicles pass. “Despite the attack on us in Bhima-Koregaon, there has been no statement by the state government nor any action taken. We are left with no option but to protest to ensure that our voices are heard. the authorities do not seem to care about attacks on Dalits,” said Vijay Kharat, a resident of Chembur, who was in Bhima Koregaon on Monday.

The section of the Eastern Express highway that is north of the sensitive Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar area remained blocked by protestors even as late as 7.30 pm. Many cars were abandoned on the roadside as harried motorists walked or took other means of transport home.

Other parts of Mumbai that were affected included Kurla in the central suburbs.

According to a senior official, a few preventive arrests were made on Monday night, but it was only late on Tuesday evening that the police detained 100 protesters. “Most of these protesters are aged 18 years to 25 years. This is a sensitive issue and one cannot make many preventive detentions and especially of leaders ? that might lead to a major law and order breakdown,” said a senior official. Mumbai Police used CCTV footage to detain 100 protestors. “They were trying to create trouble by pelting stones at public transport vehicles,” said Mumbai Police PRO DCP Sachin Patil.

According to protesters, the information to assemble came via WhatsApp messages. Messages circulating on WhatsApp groups included details of incidents at the Shaurya Stambha in Bhima Koregaon and in the nearby villages of Sanaswadi and Vadhu Budruk.

In central Mumbai, Republican Party of India workers gathered at the NM Joshi Marg police station and submitted a letter requesting permission for a peaceful protest. They said they have called for a ‘bandh’ in central Mumbai on Wednesday. The protesters met the senior police inspector and handed over the application.

Thane remained relatively peaceful with the protestors only gathering near the Buddh Vihar, Navi Mumbai was affected by long traffic jams. Roads were also obstructed near Rabale by protesters. In Pune, the situation in the villages of Vadhu, Sanaswadi and Bhima Koregaon located along the Pune-Ahmednagar highway remained tense but under control.

Curfew was imposed in the area for most of the day. Barring movement on the highway, the majority of commercial establishments and markets remained closed through the day. Most cellphone networks remained non-operational too. Minor incidents were reported of vehicles being damaged.

The Pune Rural police registered five criminal offences, including one pertaining to Phatangale’s murder, as well as other cases of rioting and caste atrocities.

A large mob comprising people from the Maratha community, including hundreds of women and girls, staged a rasta roko in Koregaon-Bhima on the Ahmednagar road. The mob demanded action against the perpetrators of the violence.

In Pune city, heavy police deployment was made in some areas and two State Reserved Police companies were brought in as additional force. Sporadic incidents of stone pelting on buses were reported from Hadapsar, Pune station areas. Small groups staged protests across the city condemning Monday’s violence.

