Dalits in Madhya Pradesh village cry discrimination; Sub-Divisional Magistrate says charges levelled due to personal enmity

Some dalit families of a village near here have alleged caste-based discrimination, saying they are prevented from getting a haircut or water in hotels. However, the administration has denied the allegations, saying they are politically motivated. “Local barber refuses to do a haircut saying we belonged to lower caste. We are also not being given water from hotels,” Jagannath Ahirwar, a dalit, who is a resident of Naisamand village, told PTI on Monday.

According to him, there are about 70 dalit families who live in the village with the population of 1800. “The barber tells us that we would not be allowed to sit on same chair like other upper caste people or even not allowed to use same razor. We are offered tea in disposable cups but they refuse to provide water in glasses,” he claimed.

A similar issue had surfaced about a year back when a complaint was lodged with authorities who in turn visited the village and held a ‘Sahbhoj’ (community feast) in a bid to promote social harmony, which was attended by people of various castes.

“We made efforts and organised Sahbhoj, which was participated by all. People have been living peacefully. But, such voices are being raised due to political reasons,” said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Berasia) Rajeev Nandan Shrivastava.

He denied any caste-based discrimination, saying the allegations are being levelled due to personal enmity. However, Ahirwar claimed the district collector and the SDM didn’t take notice of a complaint by his brother Lal Singh Ahirwar in this regard.

“There was a brief respite after action was taken a year back. However, the situation remained unchanged since past three months. We have also called local MLA Vishnu Khatri in November last year but he didn’t turn up,” according to Ahirwar.

When contacted, Khatri said complaints of casteism were found untrue by officials earlier.

“Some outside leaders of a political party have got involved in this personal dispute of a couple of families. The officials had visited this village but complaints about caste-based discrimination were found untrue,” Khatri claimed.

However, Ahirwar alleged some dalit families in surrounding villages too have been facing the discrimination. Khatri said he would look into the matter.