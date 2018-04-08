Dalits being targeted because Bharat bandh protests have left BJP scared, says Mayawati

Mayawati said Bharat bandh protest was largely successful. (File Photo) Mayawati said Bharat bandh protest was largely successful. (File Photo)

Calling the April 2 Bharat Bandh protests “largely successful”, BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday said its outcome had left the saffron party scared and authorities in BJP-ruled states were resorting to atrocities against the community. Mayawati, who has upped the ante against the BJP following the Bharat bandh, also hit out at the BJP Dalit MPs who have recently raised their voices against the government over atrocities and caste discrimination against the community across the country.

“Bharat bandh protest was largely successful. This has left the BJP scared and authorities in BJP-ruled states have started atrocities towards Dalits. Many Dalits and members of their families are being arrested,” Mayawati, who has forged an unlikely alliance with SP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, said.

READ | Mayawati slams Amit Shah: New low for BJP under ‘guru-chela’

The BSP chief’s remarks come after four BJP Dalit MPs – Udit Raj, Yashwant Singh, Chhote Lal Kharwar and Ashok Kumar Dohre – have flagged the discontent among the community both in the party as well as in the country. Reports have emerged that Dalits who participated in the April 2 protests over alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court were being tortured and false complaints were being filed against them in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the hotbed of the agitation that left about 13 people dead.

READ | Meet the four BJP Dalit MPs who spoke against govt over caste bias

Hitting out at the four BJP MPs, Mayawati said the “proud” Dalit communities won’t forgive them. “I believe the proud Dalit communities will not forgive the selfish BJP Dalit MPs (Mujhe bharosa hai ki desh ke swabhimaani dalit samaaj ke log swaarthi aur bekau maansikta wale sansadon (BJP dalit MPs) ko maaf karne wale nahi hain),” she said.

On Saturday, the BSP chief vented her ire at Amit Shah after the BJP chief compared Opposition parties to snake and mongoose and dogs and cats coming together on a tree to escape the “flood” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Mayawati had said the BJP was using “uncivilised” and “sanghi” language under the leadership of ‘Guru-Chela’, referring to Modi and Shah.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App