Dalit youth murder case: Coimbatore court to announce verdict on December 12

The judgement in the sensational killing of a 22-year-old Dalit youth in nearby Tirupur district in March last year, will be delivered by a court in Coimbatore on December 12.

Principal District Judge of Tirupur, Alamelu Natarajan today announced that the verdict in the case will be pronounced on December 12. All the accused were produced before the court today amid tight security.

Three persons had attacked Shankar and his wife Kausalya with sickles in full public view near a bus stand in Udumalpet in that district on March 13 allegedly at the behest of her father, a caste Hindu who was opposed to their inter-caste marriage. Shankar died while being rushed to the hospital while Kausalya, who hails from Dindigul district, survived with head injuries. A video footage of the chilling attack had gone viral triggering public outrage in the state.

Police had filed chargesheet against 11 persons, including the girl’s parents, running into 1,500 pages. The accused, detained under Goondas Act, include Kausalya’s parents Chinnasamy and Annalakshmi, her maternal uncle Pandidurai.

Cases under various sections including 302 (murder) 307 (attempt to murder), criminal conspiracy, were registered against them. More than 100 persons, including the District Collector, were examined in the case.

