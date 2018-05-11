Dalit youth killed in Haridwar village

Vikas (20) was killed on the spot, and his father Ved Pal (50) and a relative Amit (25) were injured as shots were allegedly fired by a group of Gujjars Vikas (20) was killed on the spot, and his father Ved Pal (50) and a relative Amit (25) were injured as shots were allegedly fired by a group of Gujjars

A Dalit youth was killed and two of his relatives were injured at Shyampur village in Haridwar district after shots were allegedly fired on Thursday night by a group of Gujjars, who too are residents of the village, police said.

Vikas (20) was killed on the spot, and his father Ved Pal (50) and a relative Amit (25) were injured as shots were allegedly fired by the Gujjars after the group of Dalits raised the issue of the drying poplar trees in their farmland due to alleged agricultural malpractices of the Gujjars, whose farmland is placed near that of the Dalits.

Police said Ved Pal and Amit have been admitted to a hospital in Dehradun.

An FIR was filed by Vikas’s brother Rokeen at Haridwar’s Jhabrera police station on Friday against six persons, all Gujjars, under sections including section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), and the SC/ST Act, a police official from the Jhabrera police station said.

“Two main accused in the case — Mehkaar and Lalit — have been arrested and have been kept at the Jhabrera police station. The search for the remaining four accused persons is on,” Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Krishna Kumar said.

