Dalit youth dies in clash in Nautanwa, 12 SSB men booked

A Dalit youth was killed when Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel and villagers clashed near a Nepal border outpost in Maharajganj's Nautanwa area on Sunday evening. Twelve personnel were booked for murder. While the SSB claimed that the villagers attacked the personnel to free a smuggler, local residents alleged that four personnel made obscene remarks at two women and opened fire on villagers when they objected.

The deceased, Kamlesh Paswan (25) from Kurahawa Khurd village, bled to death before the SSB personnel took him to the primary health centre, 12 km from the village. Three personnel, who sustained injuries, were admitted to BRD Medical College and Hospital in Gorakhpur. Their condition was stated to be stable.

Twelve personnel were booked on charges of murder, attempt to murder and performing obscene acts in public place. On a complaint filed by the SSB, the police also booked the deceased and five others for attacking the personnel and robbery.

SSB Commandant Shiv Dayal said: “An SSB patrol team spotted four persons coming from Nepal on bicycles. They caught one illicit liquor. To free him, people from a nearby village started pelting the personnel with stones. A villager pounced on the gun of a personnel, and the latter had to open fire.” Gorakhpur DIG (SSB) Ranjeet Singh said a departmental inquiry will be conducted.

