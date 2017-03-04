Dalit writer stabbed to death at Kolhapur residence

Ambedkarite writer and orator Dr Krushna Kiravle Ambedkarite writer and orator Dr Krushna Kiravle

Ambedkarite writer and orator Dr Krushna Kiravle (63) was allegedly murdered at his residence in MHADA Colony in Kolhapur’s Rajendra Nagar area around 2 pm on Friday. According to police, Kiravle was stabbed in the bedroom of his house located near Shivaji University.

Primary investigation has suggested that Kiravle’s murder could be a fallout of a financial dispute, said police. Deputy Superintendent of Police Harsh Potdar told mediapersons that a carpenter, Pritam Patil, has been detained for interrogation.

Special Inspector General of Police Vishwas Nangare-Patil said all angles are being probed to confirm the reason behind the murder.

Police said that Kiravle’s wife, who was at home when the incident took place, had said that three persons came to their house on Friday afternoon. Investigation has revealed that a few days ago, they had a quarrel with Kiravle over payment for furniture at his home.

Kiravle, who was from Sirsala village in Maharashtra’s Beed district, retired a few months ago as head of the Marathi Department of Shivaji University.

Born on May 4, 1954, Kiravle was a well-known orator on Dalit issues. An alumnus of Milind College in Aurangabad, he penned books on a range of issues like Dalit Shahiri, Dalit movement, writings of Baburao Bagul. He was chairman of the 31st Asmitadarsh Sahitya Sammelan.