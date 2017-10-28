Dalit writer Kancha Ilaiah put under house arrest, denied permission to address meeting

Kancha Ilaiah was supposed to address a public meeting in Vijayawada on Saturday. File Photo Kancha Ilaiah was supposed to address a public meeting in Vijayawada on Saturday. File Photo

Dalit writer and social activist Kancha Ilaiah was put under house arrest in Hyderabad on Saturday to prevent him from leaving for Vijayawada to address a public meeting.

In what may be seen as an alleged suppression of freedom and expression, the Vijayawada police too denied permission to Ilaiah to address the meeting. The Andhra Pradesh police told Ilaiah there was no permission for the meeting and he would be arrested if he came out of his house in Tarnaka in Hyderabad.

Ilaiah has been in the centre of a controversy over his book titled ‘Samajika Smugglurlu Komatollu‘ (Vysyas are social smugglers). Vysya associations have complained that the title and some contents of the book were derogatory and offensive to the community. They said the writer had made “baseless” allegations against certain castes in his book and tried to divide the society on caste lines. They also demanded that the book be withdrawn immediately.

The Supreme Court has, however, shot down a plea to ban the book and warned that “curtailment of an individual writer/author’s right to freedom of speech and expression should never be lightly viewed”.

On Saturday, a large number of Ilaiah’s supporters gathered outside his house. Dalit and OBC organisations have expressed support to the writer and demanded that his arrest be revoked.

