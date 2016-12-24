Dalit woman’s killing: Rights panel visits village in Haryana, main accused held

The Haryana Police arrested the main accused in the case of Dalit woman’s murder in Bhiwani shortly after National Commission for Schedule Castes (NCSC) visited the village to take stock of the situation on Friday. After the commission’s directions, the family was also provided compensation by the district administration.

Dano Devi (55) was killed after she intervened in a dispute between her nephew and some youths at Kakroli Sardara village in Bhiwani district. In a fit of rage, the youths hit her with a car. She died after receiving injuries.

Police had registered an FIR against five persons, including four Jats and one Muslim, under Sections 302 and SC/ST Act. While one of the accused, Ravi, was arrested on Thursday, main accused Ved Veer was arrested Friday.

Member of NCSC Ishwar Singh said, “The family is terrorised after the incident. They fear for their lives. I have directed the administration to ensure their safety. It is a shameful incident. A helpless aged woman was killed for intervening in a dispute.”

“The police had not taken any action. Within minutes of my reaching the village, the police informed they had arrested the main accused. Why was this not done earlier? Why did it require intervention of the commission?” he said.

Ishwar Singh said the district administration had not provided any compensation to the family as was the rule.