Dalit woman set on fire by moneylenders succumbs in Uttar Pradesh

Four days after a 40-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly set on fire by moneylenders at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district, she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning.

Reshmi Devi passed away at the BHU trauma centre around 6 am. Her body was sent for a post-mortem, after which it was handed over to her relatives, police said. Belonging to a family of poor landless farm labourers, she had borrowed Rs 20,000 from the accused two years ago. Though she had returned the amount with interest, the accused demanded more, her kin told police.

Two moneylenders had allegedly poured kerosene oil over Devi and set her on fire while she was sleeping in her house in Jajauli village on Thursday night.

“She will be cremated by her kin on Sunday night or Monday morning. Police are present in the village to ensure there is no law and order problem,” said Ballia SP Anil Kumar. “We have also changed the charge in the FIR from that of attempt to murder to murder.” he added. Police had on Friday arrested Shuddu Singh and his son Sonu under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

