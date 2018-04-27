Dalit woman ‘raped, murdered’ in Rajasthan

“When I returned from work on April 20, I found my wife upset. When I asked what had happened, she told me that Pannalal Jat had raped her two days ago,” said the victim’s husband, who works as a labourer. (Representational) “When I returned from work on April 20, I found my wife upset. When I asked what had happened, she told me that Pannalal Jat had raped her two days ago,” said the victim’s husband, who works as a labourer. (Representational)

Family members of a 30-year-old Dalit woman from a village in Rajasthan’s Tonk district have alleged that she was killed two days after being raped by a resident of the same village.

The police have registered an FIR against three people — Panna Lal Jat, his wife Gita Devi and son Gurdip — for allegedly murdering the woman whose body was found hanging from a tree near their house on April 20.



He said that earlier that day, he had received a phone call from Jat who asked him to come near a well in the village later that night. “When Jat called me, I was unaware that he had raped my wife. After I got to know about the incident, I called him to my house. He declined and I went near a well to confront him where he beat me up,” the husband said.

He said that when he returned home later that night, his wife was not at home and he was told that she had gone to Jat’s house to tell his wife about the incident. “I called Jat’s wife and at first, she didn’t pick up, but later told me that my wife was at their house. When I went there, they told me that she was hanging from a tree,” the husband said.

B L Meena, SHO of Todaraisingh police station said a case of unnatural death was registered. After activists visited the victim’s family, police registered an FIR under the SC/ST Act and various sections of the IPC, including for rape and murder.

“We also got reports that Jat jumped into a well and was admitted to a hospital in Tonk. We are searching for him so that he can be questioned,” Meena said.

“We are investigating the matter… none of the accused have been arrested,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, SC/ST cell, Tonk, Ashok Kumar Butoliya.

