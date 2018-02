A 30-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by two men in Bansdih area of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on February 7 when the victim, a dancer by profession, was introduced to a man by her programme coordinator, they said.

An FIR was registered against the two men under various sections of the IPC, they added.

