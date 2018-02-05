Dalit woman fighting son’s murder case shot at in Meerut, critical

On Sunday, policemen were deployed outside Savitri Devi’s home in Rajapur village. (Representational Image) On Sunday, policemen were deployed outside Savitri Devi’s home in Rajapur village. (Representational Image)

An inquiry has been ordered into the absence of a police gunner allotted to a 55-year-old Dalit woman when she was shot at by bike-borne assailants in Meerut on Saturday, three days before she was slated to record her statement as prime witness in her son’s murder case. Savitri Devi sustained a bullet injury on her head, and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital where doctors said she was in a “critical condition”.

On Sunday, policemen were deployed outside Savitri Devi’s home in Rajapur village. An FIR has been lodged against 14 people, three of whom are accused in her son’s murder case, said police. No arrests have been made yet.

Savitri’s son Chetan alias Bhura was shot dead in 2015 over an argument with his neighbours, said police. As the prime witness to the murder, she was supposed to record her statement in a local court on February 6, they added.

When she was shot at on Saturday, Nand Kishore, the police gunner provided to her family for protection, was not with her.

SHO, Saroorpur police station, Rishi Pal Singh said, “Around 10.30 am on Saturday, Savitri Devi was working in a field, around a kilometre from her home. Assailants arrived there on a bike and fired at her. On hearing shots, villagers ran towards her and the assailants fled.”

“The victim sustained a bullet injury on her head. An FIR has been lodged against 14 residents of Rajapur. All accused belong to the Jat community. Among the 14 persons named in the FIR, three are accused in Chetan’s murder. All three are out on bail,” he said, adding that while no arrests have been made, a few people have been detained for questioning.

Circle Officer, Sardana, Santosh Kumar Singh, said, “On Saturday, Nand Kishore returned to police station and said he was feeling unwell. Another gunner was sent to the victim’s house, but she was attacked before he reached. An inquiry has been ordered against Nand Kishore.”

