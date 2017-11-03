Dalit woman accuses estranged husband’s friend of rape: Police

A 40-year-old Dalit woman has charged her estranged husband’s friend of raping her for five years in the Kotwali police station area in Shahjahanpur. SP (city) Dinesh Tripathi on Friday said the woman had accused her husband’s friend Rajnish Gupta of raping her.

The woman had been living separately from her husband in the Kanshi Ram Colony in Shahjahanpur for the last five years, following differences with him, he added. She had alleged that Gupta initially assured her that he would work out a settlement between the couple but subsequently, took advantage of the situation and started frequenting her place with a promise of marrying her, the SP said, adding that the accused allegedly went back on his words after the woman got pregnant.

The woman had met Superintendent of Police (SP) K B Singh on Thursday, on whose directive an FIR was lodged last night. Circle Officer Sumit Shukla had been asked to conduct a probe into the allegation and the woman had been sent for a medical examination, the police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App