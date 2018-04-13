Dalit wedding postponed after Thakurs question bride’s age in UP

A Dalit woman and her fiancé have decided to postpone their wedding by over two months after upper caste residents in her village in Kasganj district claimed she was a minor. Sheetal and Sanjay Kumar Jatav were scheduled to marry on April 20. However, a row broke out after upper caste Thakur residents objected to the wedding procession that was to be taken out through Nizampur village.

Later last month, some upper caste families also questioned her age as, according to her school records, she would turn 18 only on July 5. Although the family claimed she was 20, Sheetal last week agreed to a district administration proposal for a medical test. After initial rounds of tests were, according to the family, “inconclusive”, they have now decided to shift the wedding.

“I was feeling very uncomfortable and ashamed about these tests. I do not want to be examined like this. So I have shifted the wedding to another date to avoid any problems with the authorities. I do not want any legal hassles,” said Sheetal.

SP Kasganj Piyush Srivastav confirmed the change in plans. “But the date is not fixed. They have postponed it because the girl is a minor. Police will be deployed in the village for law and order reasons,” he said.

