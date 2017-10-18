Dalit teen found killed in UP village

Diwali 2017
By: PTI | Shahjahanpur | Published:October 18, 2017 12:49 pm
Rape, rape and murder, Uttar Pradesh, UP rape, UP dalit murder, Up dalit rape, UP police, india news, Indian express news “It is possible that the girl was first raped and then murdered,” police station in-charge Istkhar Ahmed said. (Representational photo)
The body of a 14-year-old Dalit girl who appeared to have been raped and then killed was found in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Empty pouches of alcohol were found near the body of the Class 8 student, who went missing last evening from her home in Ahmadnagar village under the Roja police station, prompting her family to launch a search.

“In the night, the body of the girl was found in a naked condition. Her throat was slit,” said Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Tripathi.

“It is possible that the girl was first raped and then murdered,” police station in-charge Istkhar Ahmed said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A hunt has been launched to nab the culprits, police said.

