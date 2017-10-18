Dalit teen found killed in UP village

“It is possible that the girl was first raped and then murdered,” police station in-charge Istkhar Ahmed said. (Representational photo) “It is possible that the girl was first raped and then murdered,” police station in-charge Istkhar Ahmed said. (Representational photo)

The body of a 14-year-old Dalit girl who appeared to have been raped and then killed was found in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Empty pouches of alcohol were found near the body of the Class 8 student, who went missing last evening from her home in Ahmadnagar village under the Roja police station, prompting her family to launch a search.

“In the night, the body of the girl was found in a naked condition. Her throat was slit,” said Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Tripathi.

“It is possible that the girl was first raped and then murdered,” police station in-charge Istkhar Ahmed said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A hunt has been launched to nab the culprits, police said.

