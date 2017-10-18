Dalit teen found killed in UP village

- This 50-yr-old Indonesian mom looks so YOUNG, people thought she was her son's girlfriend
The body of a 14-year-old Dalit girl who appeared to have been raped and then killed was found in a village here, police said on Wednesday.
Empty pouches of alcohol were found near the body of the Class 8 student, who went missing last evening from her home in Ahmadnagar village under the Roja police station, prompting her family to launch a search.
“In the night, the body of the girl was found in a naked condition. Her throat was slit,” said Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Tripathi.
“It is possible that the girl was first raped and then murdered,” police station in-charge Istkhar Ahmed said.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A hunt has been launched to nab the culprits, police said.
