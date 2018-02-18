Dalit students in Himachal school told to sit outside, watch PM Modi’s ‘Pariksha par Charcha’

During his Pariksha par Charcha programme, PM Modi interacted with thousands of students from across the country and addressed their examination-related concerns. (Express photo) During his Pariksha par Charcha programme, PM Modi interacted with thousands of students from across the country and addressed their examination-related concerns. (Express photo)

A controversy has erupted after it emerged that Dalit students were asked to sit outside a classroom at a school in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district during live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Pariksha par Charcha” programme, where he interacted with thousands of students from across the country and addressed their examination-related concerns. The courtyard where they were made to sit was unkept and apparently used for cattles and horses. The Dalit students were told to not to leave the place midway as this would make them lose marks from their ‘assignment’.

The telecast of the PM’s show was organised at the residence of head of the School Management Committee (SMC) on February 16. Following the caste-based discrimination, some students lodged a complaint with Kullu deputy commissioner Yunus and alleged that a teacher, Meher Chand, who escorted them to the venue, asked all Dalit pupils, including girls, to sit separately outside the room where the telecast was being shown. Apart from the aforementioned incident, students have also complained of being served mid-day meals separately and of being subjected to untouchablity.

This news from Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh – that the PM calls his ‘second-home’ – is sure to disturb Modi, who has vehemently called for an end to caste bias. After a video footage of the event went viral, a local social organisation, Anusuchit Jati Kalyan Sangh, led by Dile Ram, lodged a protest over the matter with the school principal and deputy director of education on Saturday. “The head master of Government High School Rajan Bhardwaj has confirmed the incident and tendered an apology assuring that this will not be allowed to happen in future. But that’s not enough,” a members of the group said.

Kullu deputy commissioner said it was a serious matter and a magisterial probe had been ordered into the incident. “SDM (Kullu) Sunny Sharma will hold the magisterial inquiry. The report has been sought in the next two days,” he said. “A disciplinary action has already been initiatived against the head master. If the incident is confirmed, criminal liability will be fixed,” the DC said. Shimla secretary (education) Arun Sharma said the government would seek a report from the local administration and recommend suitable action.

State Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said stern action would be taken against those found guilty. “This matter has come to my notice today. I have asked the education secretary to get a report and act sternly. I have also been told that Dalit students were discriminated earlier too in the school while serving mid-day meals. We will not spare the guilty if reports are true,” he said.

On Moday, a committee, comprising of deputy director (higher education), deputy director (elementary education), district project officer and local SHO, will visit the school for an inquiry. Ajai Srivastava, who heads Umnag foundation – a NGO working for rights of specially-abled children, has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur seeking action against the school authorities and concerned teacher.

