Dalit students harassed: Rights panel seeks reply from Kerala principal

After taking suo motu cognizance, the Kerala Human Rights Commission Monday sought an explanation from Lakshmi Nair, a chef and principal of Kerala Law Academy, regarding the agitation at the institute. Students of the academy have approached the commission alleging that Nair has been insulting and harassing Dalit students. Nair is the anchor of a cookery show on the CPM-controlled Kairali TV.

Commission chairman P Mohandas said the principal had not taken any step to end the protest, which has been going on for two weeks. Dalit students have complained against the principal’s “casteist comments”.

Police said they have received three complaints from students and are probing the matter. Nair said the allegations are baseless. “We are ready to face any probe,” Nair added.