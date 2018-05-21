Dalit ragpicker beaten to death in Rajkot

A 40-year-old Dalit ragpicker was beaten to death at Shapar village in Rajkot district on Sunday. (Representational) A 40-year-old Dalit ragpicker was beaten to death at Shapar village in Rajkot district on Sunday. (Representational)

A 40-year-old Dalit ragpicker was beaten to death at Shapar village in Rajkot district on Sunday, allegedly over the issue of collecting scraps in the area. Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s wife, police have registered an offence of murder and other charges against five unidentified persons under the IPC and Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Vaniya, a native of Parnala village of Surendranagar district.

According to police officers, the incident took place between 6 am and 9.30 am on Sunday when Mukesh, his wife Jaya and an acquaintance Savita were picking rags around Radadiya Factory at Shapar. At this point, five unidentified persons from the factory had an altercation with the three over some issue and they allegedly beat up the three, police said. While the women were kicked out of the area, they held back Mukesh, said police.

“The exact reason of the altercation has not become clear so far. But the complainant has alleged that it was something related to picking rags near the factory. The complainant and the other woman were sent out while Mukesh was held captive. When the women returned with others, they found Mukesh on the ground. They took him to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” SI R G Sindhu said. “The body has wounds that could have been caused by blunt objects like sticks. The probe has been handed over to a DSP-rank officer,” Sindhu added.

