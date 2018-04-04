Dalit protests: MP toll 7, two cops among 5 booked; Dalit minister’s house pelted with stones

BSP leader N P Ahirwar said the police should book only those people who were caught on camera indulging in arson or violence, and not on the basis of their ideological standing. (Express Photos by Gurmeet Singh) BSP leader N P Ahirwar said the police should book only those people who were caught on camera indulging in arson or violence, and not on the basis of their ideological standing. (Express Photos by Gurmeet Singh)

A day after protests against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act turned violent, Madhya Pradesh was largely peaceful on Tuesday, barring a couple of incidents such as stone-pelting on the house of a Dalit minister in Bhind district.

General Administration Department Minister Lal Singh Arya was not at home when protesters threw stones at his house in Gohad town. No one was injured.

Alleging that the stone-pelting was the handiwork of Congress activists, Arya told The Indian Express, “I have not sought more protection, nor will I seek it in future because I am in public life.” He refused to identify the protesters by caste, but said he had video footage and photographs.

Police said seven people had died in the violence in Madhya Pradesh, and 51 FIRs have been registered in connection with incidents in Bhind, Gwalior and Morena — the three districts that bore the brunt of the violence.

The body of Dashrath Jatav was found in a farm under Ron police station in Bhind district on Tuesday. In his 40s, Jatav was allegedly beaten to death. The police have linked the incident to Monday’s protests, but the attackers have not been identified yet.

After claiming on Monday that no one died from gunshots fired by the police, IG (Law and Order) Makrand Deouskar on Tuesday said that two policemen were among five persons booked for the death of Mahavir Rajawat. He said that the death of Rahul Pathak — who died of gunshot wounds in Morena on Monday —was not connected with the protests. The 25-year-student leader was shot dead by one Ramu Gurjar who nursed a grudge against him, Deouskar said.

More than 24 hours after a video went viral showing a man in a white shirt firing his pistol in Gwalior, the police on Tuesday identified him as Raja Chouhan, a businessman. He was booked under Section 308 of IPC (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

CPM leader Badal Saroj alleged that the violence in Gwalior-Chambal region was pre-planned because WhatsApp messages were being shared over the last few days to oppose the Bharat bandh. He said people were asked to deliberately come out of their homes to scuttle the bandh.

BSP leader N P Ahirwar said the police should book only those people who were caught on camera indulging in arson or violence, and not on the basis of their ideological standing.

