Dalit protests: Death toll reaches seven in Madhya Pradesh, no untoward incident reported today

Dalit activists protesting during countrywide Bharat Bandh against the recent judgment by the Supreme Court on the SC & ST (Prevention) Atrocity Act 1989, in Ludhiana on Monday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Dalit activists protesting during countrywide Bharat Bandh against the recent judgment by the Supreme Court on the SC & ST (Prevention) Atrocity Act 1989, in Ludhiana on Monday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Barring a couple of minor incidents in Bhind district, no untoward incident was reported on Tuesday from Madhya Pradesh, which saw large-scale violence over the alleged dilution of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Monday.

The body of Dashrath Jatav was found in Bhind on Tuesday. In his 40s, the victim was allegedly beaten to death. The police linked the death to Monday’s protests. Seven persons had lost their lives in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena districts on Tuesday.

Two policemen have been booked in connection with the death of Mahavir Rajawat who died of gunshot wounds on Monday in Bhind. The government had on Monday claimed that no one died or sustained injuries in police firing.

IG (Law and Order) Makrand Deuskar said the two policemen were booked after details emerged that Rajawat did not die in private firing but was injured when the police fired at protesters.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that the death of Rakesh Pathak, who died of gunshot wounds in Morena on Monday, was not connected with the Dalit. The police said the 25-year-student leader was shot dead by Ramu Gurjar who nursed a grudge against him. The police said the toll in MP was seven.

