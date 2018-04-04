Dalit protests: Congress says govt misleading, was ‘willing party’ in court

Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar. Express Photo by Pradeep Kumar.

The Congress on Tuesday accused the BJP-led government of misleading the nation by stating that it was not a party to the March 20 judgment of the Supreme Court that laid down stringent guidelines for registering a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Opposition party said the government was a “willing party” to the alleged dilution of the Act.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told mediapersons that Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has made a factually incorrect statement. “He should withdraw the statement and apologise for making a wrong statement. It is a matter of concern that the Law Minister of India is….ignorant of the developments that took place in the Supreme Court….” he said. The Law minister, he said, was wrong in saying that the government was not a party.

“They were very much a party. The government was represented. The government did not argue the case. The government opened the window for anticipatory bail. The government endorsed by default, by not telling the court that it cannot dilute the law, it cannot re-interpret the law, it cannot change the law. The government is a willing party to what has happened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have mastered the art of doublespeak. They have double standards on this issue, like on many issues,” he said.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said the Supreme Court had while issuing a notice to Maharashtra government on November 20, 2017 issued a notice to Union government too. He said the November 20, 2017 order had said “issue notice to Attorney General of India also as the issue involves interpretation of a central statute”.

“But the Modi government did not send the Attorney General to the court. The Solicitor General was also not sent. They, in turn, sent an additional solicitor general. And he appeared on January 31, 2018 and sought time….And finally instead of protecting the Act, the Centre told the court that anticipatory bail can be given if prime facie a case is not made out,” Surjewala said.

He said the Centre had also filed an affidavit in the court and the Supreme Court in its judgment had taken note of that. The Supreme Court judgement, he said, had spoken about a question in Parliament on what punishment should be given against false cases and recorded a “press statement dated March 19, 2015 issued by the Central Government to the effect that in case of false cases, relevant section of IPC can be invoked.”

“Was the government arguing for scrapping the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities act) or protecting it…The truth is that the mindset of the BJP and the RSS is anti-Dalit,” he said.

