Dalit protests: BSP leader among 100 held for inciting Hapur protests during Bharat bandh

MORE THAN 100 people, including former BSP district president and son of a former party MLA, have been arrested in connection with the violence in Hapur during the Bharat bandh called by Dalit organisations on April 2.

Former president of BSP’s Hapur unit Babli Ken and son of former MLA Dharmpal Singh, Manish, have been booked on charges of inciting protesters, police said. “We have video footage of them addressing a crowd and inciting them,” said SP Hemant Kutiyal.

On April 2, thousands of protesters gathered in Hapur city and Garhmukteshwar to oppose the changes to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act-1989. The protests had led to 10 deaths, including two in neighbouring districts Muzaffarnagar and Meerut.

Denying reports that a curfew was imposed in the district, the SP said: “Some private vehicles and state buses were vandalised and set ablaze. No shops were targeted. The situation was brought under control in an hour.”

Two FIRs under IPC sections relating to destruction of property, rioting and inciting violence were registered at two police stations in the district on the basis of complaints by police officers. “The number of unidentified accused run into thousands. We are in the process of identifying them. As many as 120 people have been arrested so far. We have received photos and videos of the protests and are going through them to identify the accused,” said Kutiyal.

BSP leaders alleged that arrests of party leaders and workers was the government’s strategy to muffle dissent. “The administration had a list ready of people they wanted to arrest. Not just BSP leaders, innocent youths are being arrested,” said Aslam Chaudhary, BSP MLA from Dhalauna in Hapur.

