Dalit protesters against ‘caste wall’ near Kochi arrested, released on bail

A ten-month long protest led by Dalits in Vadayambadi near Kochi witnessed chaotic scenes when police at dawn on Sunday arrested seven activists and pulled down their camp. All of them were later released on bail. Three others, who were live-streaming the action, two of whom are reportedly journalists, have been sent to police remand after being produced in front of the magistrate.

The Dalit activists have been agitating against the denial of their right of way by a temple administration in the area. In April last year, Dalit protesters had pulled down a wall around a ground near the Bhajanamadom Bhagavathy Temple, run by the Nair Service Society. Dalit activists say the wall was constructed simply to prevent them from using the compound and visiting the temple. The controversy erupted when Dalits were prevented last year from holding their annual festival on the government revenue land property. Since then, an indefinite strike was initiated demanding cancellation of the title deed given to the NSS for the revenue land.

“Around 5:30 am, three big vans and 12 small jeeps containing a large police contingent suddenly arrived and dragged seven protesters away. They pulled down our protest camp too. One of the protesters was dragged and beaten very badly by the police,” said Joy Pavel, one of the activists lending support to the agitation.

Pavel said the sudden police action could be because of the festival, beginning on Monday at the Bhajanamadom temple. He added that the temple administration members did not want entry of Dalits as they believed it could ‘anger the presiding deity.’

An official at the Puthencruz police station said the protest camp was in violation of the district collector’s directions.

