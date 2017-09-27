Dalit priest stabbed in Kerala’s Palakkad district, injuries not critical

Biju Narayanan, the Dalit priest who was stabbed by unidentified persons in Kerala’s Palakkad Biju Narayanan, the Dalit priest who was stabbed by unidentified persons in Kerala’s Palakkad

A priest belonging to the Dalit community was attacked in Kerala’s Palakkad district on Wednesday. Biju Narayanan, a priest of the Mathrukula Dharma Raksha Ashram, was stabbed in his hand and shoulder by unidentified persons while he was resting at home early in the morning. He was admitted to the Medical College nearby where doctors said his injuries are not critical.

Narayanan, who was preparing for a ‘maha yagna’ to be attended by Dalits in December this year, has received death threats in the past through phone calls and messages on Facebook. A police complaint was registered then pointing to the involvement of persons linked to the RSS. No action was taken however.

In June, there was an attempt to throw acid on him. The attack was purportedly linked to his organising Veda-studying classes for people belonging to the Dalit community.

