Dalit Muslim Vikas Party: Founder dead, so is the party

Registered address: 2/306, Dakshin Puri, New Delhi – 110062

On the Spot: Family of deceased party founder

The Dalit Muslim Vikas Party has been dormant since its president, Abdul Kadir Barni, died in 2009. At the registered address, Barni’s home, are now Nazeer Hussain and his family. “My father did register a political party, and this was its address, but I know nothing further about it,” said Hussain. He said he did not know the year of the party’s registration, or the number of office-bearers. “We still receive mail in the party’s name, but the party itself wound up after my father’s death. I don’t know who or where the other members were, but the Dalit Muslim Vikas Party is no more,” he said.